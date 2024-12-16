Shepherd Neame Reopens The Bellhouse In Leigh-On-Sea After A £300k Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame has reopened its historic Essex pub The Bellhouse after a £300,000 transformation.

The pub, packed with regulars, was officially reopened on Tuesday (December 10) by Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame, with long-standing Essex County Cricket Club player Nick Browne pulling the first pint.

Built as a hunting lodge around the 16th century, The Bellhouse in Leigh-on-Sea became part of the Shepherd Neame estate two years ago, and the recent works have been made with its original features in mind, while also creating a fresh, stylish feel.

Work carried out during the three-week project included redecorating throughout with warm colours, re-upholstering the furniture in soft tartans and velvets and refurbishing the main bar, including refinishing all its classic brass fixtures and fittings.

There is also now a new eye-catching swing sign outside featuring a real bell.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “The Bellhouse is rumoured to be a hunting lodge that was used by Henry VIII, but then we do also have about 100 other pubs that he’s rumoured to have visited!

“It is a beautiful building which we were proud to take on a couple of years ago, and we are even prouder now that we have invested in this fantastic refurbishment.

“We aimed to bring out the character of The Bellhouse, while also retaining its unique characteristics, and we are incredibly pleased with the finished result. Of course, a pub isn’t a pub without a great team, and we have one here, led by General Manager Athena Sigismondi. We are confident that The Bellhouse will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Jonathan Neame also presented a donation of £1,000 to local charity the Jude Harvey Foundation, which will go towards heart screening for 14 to 35-year-olds to help prevent Young Sudden Cardiac Deaths (SCDs) in memory of 19-year-old Jude, from Southend, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2023. The donation was presented to Jude’s Dad Gary and stepmum, Jude.

Essex cricketer Nick Browne, who made his first-class debut in 2013 and will kick off his Testimonial Year in the New Year, then pulled the first official pint to applause.