300 Million Christmas Pint Sales With Sector Pouring £3.3 Billion Into The Economy

Share Post Share Email

Almost 300 million pints could be sold in pubs in December, with the beer and pub sector expected to pour a total of £3.3 billion in GVA into the UK economy, new BBPA figures show.

December could see the industry as a whole put £1.7 billion in the Treasury’s coffers, as the sector gears up for its busiest month, the BBPA calculated.

The sales of pints in pubs in December alone amounts to 9.5% of their annual beer sales, and would generate turnover of around £1.4 billion, with the average pint costing £4.80. This would generate £136 million in beer duty alone.

Roaring trade should highlight the huge contributions the sector makes to the UK’s coffers but not mask the fact that most pubs will only make pennies in profits for every pint sold, the BBPA said.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Month in, month out, but most of all at Christmas, beer and pubs pour billions into the UK economy and Treasury.

“With the average pub making just 12p a pint thanks to the shocking cost of doing business, these figures highlight just how much our sector boosts the economy, but also what little money is left over.

“We’re working with Government to make sure they cut the cost of doing business so we can help deliver their growth mission, continue to be a pillar of the economy and job market, and remain at the heart of communities.”

The sector supports more than 1 million jobs and latest figures show it contributed £34.4 billion in GVA to the economy.

The British Beer and Pub Association has warned the cumulative impact of the Budget means, at a conservative estimate, a £650million increase to the cost of doing business for the industry putting pubs, brewers, investment and jobs at continued risk.

The leading trade association is urging the Government to swiftly deliver on permanent and meaningful business rate reforms to give the sector the best chance of continuing to serve their communities and regenerate high streets.

The BBPA is also calling on Government to reconsider the timing of the new employment costs so businesses can better plan and carry on employing staff they need, rather than staff they can afford.