SIBA ‘Brewer Of The Year Award’ & ‘Independent Craft Beer Bar’ To Make Debut At Guild Awards

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) have today announced their partnership with the British Guild of Beer Writers for their annual awards.

SIBA will sponsor the ‘Brewer of the Year Award’, which is open to brewers of all kinds from across the UK, as well as bringing a new ‘independent craft brewers bar’ to the popular British Guild of Beer Writers Awards Dinner in early December.

“SIBA are delighted to be partnering with the British Guild of Beer Writers’ Annual Awards & Dinner. As longtime supporters of the Guild we will this year be sponsoring the Brewer of the Year Award, as well as serving our members beers from the independent craft brewers bar during the Awards reception. So please come over and join us for a celebratory beer with one of our 2019 champion brewers.” Neil Walker, SIBA Head of PR & Marketing

Pete Brown, Beer Author and Chairman of the British Guild of Beer Writers, welcomed SIBA on board as Award partners,

“I’m delighted to have SIBA partnering with us on our annual awards dinner. It shows what trade associations can do: getting exposure for brewers who lack the budgets to support events like this individually but can have an impact collectively. The Guild Awards Dinner is one of the best nights in the industry calendar – SIBA’s members will get a lot out of it, and so will members of the Guild.”

SIBA represent around 750 independent craft brewers across the UK and are the voice of British independent brewing. With their ‘Assured Independent British Craft Brewer’ seal, SIBA champion quality, flavoursome beers from independent craft brewers, as well as protect the businesses of thousands of breweries across the UK through Government lobbying and campaigning in Parliament