SIBA Business Awards 2021 Finalists Revealed: The UK’s Leading Independent Craft Beer Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The Finalists in the prestigious SIBA Business Awards 2021 have today been revealed, naming the the UK’s best independent craft brewing businesses, beer retailers, pubs, bars, restaurants and bottle shops across the UK.

Two new categories were added this year for Covid Brewery Initiative and Covid Supplier Initiative, seeking to highlight brewing and supplier businesses going the extra mile to not only keep their own business afloat, but support employees, customers and fellow businesses through an incredibly challenging 12 months for the industry.

“The entries this year were varied and of a hugely high quality, which given the current pressure facing the beer and brewing industry is all the more impressive. As well as the two new catgeories for Covid initiatives the SIBA Business Awards 2021 congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of subjects, and this year was no different, with amazing innovation and business acumen on display. Huge congratulations to all of the Finalists and the very best of luck during the awards presentation next week.” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges.

The winners are set to be announced via a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday 18th March, closing out this year’s BeerX Online 2021, itself an online version of SIBA’s flagship BeerX UK trade show and conference – the UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by beer writer and presenter Jonny Garrett—co-creator of the Craft Beer Channel and the British Guild of Beer Writers’ ‘Beer Writer of the Year 2020’—broadcast live to YouTube with awards finalists and sponsors joining live via video link.

The SIBA Business Awards are unique in being both free to enter and judged by a panel of independent beer industry experts, managed by not-for-profit trade association the Society of Independent Brewers. The craft beer retailing, restaurant and bar categories highlight the fantastic work being done to promote British independent craft beer, and are open for entry by businesses across the UK.

This year’s Business Awards judges were beer writer and author Pete Brown, magazine Editor and freelance journalist Robyn Black, CAMRA’s Senior Campaigns Manager and former Councillor Ellie Hudspith, supporter of independent brewing businesses Elliot Colburn MP, Independent Brewer magazine Editor Caroline Nodder, SIBA’s Head of Public Affairs Barry Watts, and SIBA’s Head of Comms & Marketing Neil Walker, who chaired the judging.