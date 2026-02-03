SIBA Business Awards 2026: Entry Deadline Extended

Share Post Share Email

The entry deadline for the SIBA Business Awards 2026 has been extended to Monday 16th February 2026 – with breweries, retailers, pubs and taprooms urged to get their entries in now for the prestigious industry awards.

The SIBA Business Awards, presented in association with Napthens Solicitors, seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or diverse, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of beer from independent breweries.

Two new categories have been added for the 2026 awards; ‘Brewing Industry Individual Newcomer of the Year’ and ‘Independent Beer Champion of the Year’.

The Brewing Industry Individual Newcomer of the Year award recognises an individual who having joined the independent brewing industry in the last twelve months has made a significant and positive impact. This positive impact could be on the business, organisation or association they have joined or on the broader brewing industry over the last year.

The Independent Beer Champion of the Year award seeks to highlight the beer industry individual who has had a hugely positive influence on independent beer over the last twelve months. This could be an individual who has delivered positive change or opportunities for independent brewers, championed a new industry cause, helped to create a more inclusive or diverse industry, or helped to shine a light on the sector in an impactful or innovative way. Nominations can be made by anyone working in the independent beer industry, with the winner then voted for by SIBA Members.

The judging panel for the prestigious SIBA Business Awards 2026 will be Rachel Auty (Women on Tap CIC), Chris Welham (LTC), Phil Mellows (Journalist & Author), Tony Sophoclides (UKHospitality), Jamie Allison (Napthens Solicitors), Laura Mackie (SIBA Non-Exec Director), Neil Walker (SIBA HoC), and Andy Slee (SIBA CEO).

The awards are presented by Sunday Times columnist Pete Brown at the UK’s biggest beer and brewing event – BeerX UK in Liverpool, 18th March 2026.