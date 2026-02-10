J D Wetherspoon Opens its First Pub in Continental Europe

Share Post Share Email

J D Wetherspoon has opened its first pub in continental Europe (Monday February 9) – at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport in Spain.

The franchise partner, Lagardère Travel Retail, is operating the pub.

The pub, Castell de Santa Bàrbera, is located in departures (airside).

The new-build pub is open seven days a week from 6am to 9pm.

It offers almost 1,000 square foot (93 square metres) of customer space on one level, together with an external terrace with customer seating.

Food is served at all times up to an hour before closing.

The menu includes many meals available in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, including breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, as well as local dishes including garlic prawns and Spanish omelette.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “We are delighted to have opened in Spain.

“We believe the pub will be popular with a wide range of customers travelling home from Alicante Airport, including those travelling home to the UK and those using the terminal for trips to England and beyond.

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports.”

Lagardère Travel Retail Spain & Portugal chief executive officer, Javier Cagigal, added: “At Alicante Airport, our team has focused on understanding passenger expectations and translating that insight into a dining offer that is relevant and appealing.

“This opening reflects our locally driven approach and the way we work with partner brands across our portfolio.”