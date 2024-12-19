Sky Business Backs Pubs With PubAid Sponsorship of PDC World Darts Championship Players

Share Post Share Email

In a show of support for pubs during the busy December trading period, Sky Business has donated its shirt sponsorship of PDC World Darts Championship players to PubAid, the positive voice for UK pubs.

During the opening matches which took place at the start of the week, PubAid had the sleeve sponsorship for Ryan Joyce, Robert Owen and Ryan Meikle. The partnership will continue for the duration of the tournament which started on Sunday 15th December and ends Friday 3rd January.

Every match of the tournament is being televised live on Sky Sports from the Alexandra Palace giving significant exposure to PubAid, which raises awareness of the role that pubs have within their community.

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality at Sky Business, said:

“For many people, playing and watching darts is synonymous to the local pub so increasing the visibility of UK pubs and the impact they have on communities at the World Championship is a perfect pairing.”

This is the second year that Sky has supported the hospitality industry via the sponsorship donation to PubAid.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, said:

“The PDC World Darts Championship is an iconic tournament watched by millions so we’re delighted to make such a prominent appearance. Our role is more important than ever and we must continue to highlight the impact that pubs have on wider society. They are of significant importance to local communities, they raise millions collectively for charity every year, the list of what we know they do is endless, yet the rate of closure is high.

“We wish the best of luck to our sponsored players as the tournament progresses.”

After winning his opening heat, Ryan Meikle will now play Luke Littler on 21st December – the 17-year-old sensation who shot to fame in the tournament last year and became one of the most talked about teenagers this year.