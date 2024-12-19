First Look At Pedn Olva’s Visionary New Transformation In St Ives Is Unveiled

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery has announced a multi-million-pound investment at one of St Ives’ most iconic venues. The Pedn Olva, prominently positioned overlooking Porthminster Beach, will close in January and reopen in early summer 2025.

The major scheme includes reconfigured layouts, enhanced accessibility, improved flow, and new outdoor spaces to make the most of the unrivalled location.

Working closely with regional suppliers, and carefully curated partners, locally-sourced materials such as granite will feature prominently throughout the project. Natural elements, including wood and copper, will add texture and character, further nodding to the neighbouring coastline.

The transformation scheme also includes the reimagining of 26 bedrooms. Larger windows will frame the sweeping ocean views, while rooms – a mix of sizes and styles – will incorporate colours and materials inspired by the coast. Expect reclaimed driftwood headboards, whitewashed cladding, and warm tones of rust and blue. Nespresso machines, rainfall showers and Hypnos mattresses will be standard across all rooms, alongside mini bars offering St Austell Brewery’s acclaimed beers.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive, St Austell Brewery, said:

“This multi-million-pound transformation is designed to redefine the guest experience at one of our most iconic sites and create a space for the Pedn Olva where innovative design harnesses its unparalleled location.

“Our vision for this project is clear: we want to create a space which better celebrates the Pedn Olva’s breathtaking surroundings. It’s an ambitious project that will unlock the venue’s true potential and open up more panoramic views of the sea. Reimagining and redesigning the interiors will create more inviting spaces that bring the outdoors in.

“The pub with room’s spaces will be radically redesigned to seamlessly blend with the natural landscape; from floor-to-ceiling windows to expansive terraces, every detail has been carefully planned to maximise light, enhance the connection to the environment, and showcase the beauty of the coast.”

Kevin added: “Our aspiration is to create a warm and welcoming pub atmosphere, year-round. A space where locals and visitors alike can relax, eat well or simply enjoy a drink taking in the surroundings. We look forward to giving our guests a very warm welcome once the Pedn Olva reopens in early summer 2025.”