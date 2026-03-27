Southampton Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Temple Bar on Shirley Street in Southampton, will officially reopen today (Friday 27th March) following a transformational combined investment of £123,000 from experienced licensee, Roy Barrett and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the Temple Bar to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining it’s original, characterful features such as the two open fireplaces – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Licensee Roy Barrett brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having 15 years of hospitality experience under his belt. He is committed to creating a dog-friendly and family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Roy Barrett, licensee at the Temple Bar, commented: “I’m really thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment so far. I look forward to welcoming regular and new customers through the doors again!”

I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support so far. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Nick Lawson, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Roy and the team bring a real passion and dedication to the pub, and have a lot of exciting plans for the pubs future.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish them and the entire team at the Temple Bar the best of luck in the future.”