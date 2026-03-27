Double Win for St Austell Brewery at Pub Industry ‘Oscars’

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St Austell Brewery – the South West’s leading brewing, hospitality and drinks wholesale business – is celebrating double success after being named Best Managed Pub Company (2–50 sites) and Best Sustainable Pub Company at the 2026 Publican Awards.

This achievement marks the third consecutive year the independent, family-owned brewery has been recognised at the UK’s major hospitality awards, following wins for Best Brewing Pub Company in 2025 and Best Accommodation Operator in 2024.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery, said: “Winning both Best Managed Pub Company and Best Sustainable Pub Company is an incredible honour. These awards reflect the hard work, passion and talent of our teams right across the business – from our pubs to our breweries and drinks wholesale operations.

“Our managed pubs are where everything we do comes to life – our fantastic beers, delicious food, and the brilliant people who deliver memorable experiences for our guests every single day. To receive such significant industry recognition in our 175th anniversary year feels particularly fitting. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams and everything they have achieved.”

This year also marked a significant evolution for the business, with the rollout of its refreshed brand identity and long-term sustainability strategy, ‘Crafting a Brighter Future’.

Emily Coon, Sustainability Manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “Taking home the award for Sustainable Pub Company is a meaningful moment for us. It recognises the progress we’ve made, as well as our ambitions for a brighter future.

“Our pubs across the South West – and teams throughout the business – have shown such passion over the past year, bringing our strategy to life within their day to day roles and helping drive us forward.

“This award reflects that companywide commitment as we continue to embed sustainability into our operations. There is still much more to achieve, but this recognition is a powerful motivator as we continue our journey towards delivering even greater impact in the years ahead.”

Continuing its winning streak, St Austell Brewery also took home five bronze trophies yesterday for its first major rebrand in over 70 years. The Transform Europe Awards recognise excellence in brand strategy across the continent.