Southsea Community Pub Welcomes Back Customers Following £120,000 Makeover

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Popular community pub, the Apsley House on Auckland Road West in Southsea recently reopened following a combined investment of over £120,000 from experienced licensee, Kate Thatcher and Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the Apsley House and modernised the overall look and feel of the pub, which has ultimately enabled the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub decor has been refreshed to elevate the Apsley House’s atmosphere and further expand its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes. In addition to this, the pub’s kitchen has been expanded to facilitate an extended food offering. Externally, the Apsley House has been completely revamped to include brand new lighting, signage and outdoor menu boards as well as a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors.

Passionate licensee, Kate Thatcher, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having spent many years working in hospitality both behind the bar and in various hospitality training roles. Prior to taking over as licensee at the Apsley House last year, Kate ran her own antiques and vintage furniture business which supplied decor for many pubs in the area. Going forward she is committed to creating a family and dog friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Kate Thatcher, licensee at the Apsley House commented: “Renovating the pub has been a real labour of love since we took over last year, and I couldn’t be happier with how it has turned out. It has been great to welcome locals back into the pub and the reaction from the community so far has been incredible. I would like to thank the whole team at the pub and everyone at Admiral Taverns for all their support throughout the renovation process. I look forward to serving great food and drinks at the Apsley House for many years to come.”

Going forward, Kate will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including quiz nights, supper clubs, DJs and live music.

In addition, as part of her mission to give back to the local community, they will also be hosting regular fundraising events such as meat raffles in aid of various charities including the RNLI, Prostate Cancer UK and the Poppy Appeal.

Following the refurbishment, the pub now hosts an impressive range of drinks including an extensive portfolio of cask ales, premium draught lagers and ciders. To ensure there is something for everyone, the pub will also offer a broad range of soft drinks, spirits and wines.

The Apsley House has also introduced a delicious new food menu which is prepared and cooked on site in the newly renovated kitchen. The menu features traditional pub favourites such as fish and chips, a ploughman’s lunch, home baked savouries and a weekly Sunday roast special. In addition to this, the pub has also introduced a new pizza menu which features a variety of options which are freshly prepared and cooked in the pub’s recently installed pizza oven.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company with c.1,350 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Phil Mardon, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Seeing the renovation of the Apsley House come to life has been fantastic. Kate and her team have put a great deal of care and hard work into making this project a success. The response from the local community has been really encouraging, and I look forward to seeing Kate take the pub into its next chapter. On behalf of myself and the team at Admiral Taverns I would like to wish everyone at the Apsley House all the best for the future.”