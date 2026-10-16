MPs to Debate Heritage Pub Protections as Crooked House Bill Reaches Second Reading

Credit: Charlene Fox

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The Heritage Public Houses Bill returns to the House of Commons today (Friday 16 October) for its second reading. The private member’s bill is sponsored by Conservative MP Mike Wood, who represents Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, the constituency that includes the Crooked House in Himley. The Black Country pub was destroyed by fire in August 2023, shortly after changing hands, and was demolished soon after.

The Bill would require local authorities to maintain registers of heritage pubs in their area. It would also make provision for planning applications involving registered pubs, and for the listing of heritage pubs.

Mr. Wood said the register would cover any pub at least 150 years old, or recognised for special heritage value. He also said a pub nominated for official listing would receive immediate interim protection while a decision is made. Wood argues that historic pubs without formal protection are currently vulnerable, and that the Bill is meant to close that gap.

The Crooked House, famed for its sloping floors caused by mining subsidence, is the case behind the Bill. Mr. Wood has said he remains confident the pub will be rebuilt.

ITV News has reported that the proposals would not create a blanket requirement for heritage pubs to stay open, and would not stop pubs closing altogether. Instead, the aim is to make sure a building’s historic importance is taken into account, including when planning applications are considered.

The Campaign for Real Ale has backed the Bill. Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins stated:

“CAMRA and our 145,000 members are giving our full backing to this desperately needed Bill that will give better protections for pubs, which are a vital part of our heritage and of community life up and down the country.

“The public’s reaction to the scandal of the Crooked House in Himley being destroyed showed just how much the nation values historic and unique pubs, and why better protections are needed to stop them being lost forever to demolition or converted into houses, shops or takeaways.

“A huge thank you to Mike Wood for standing up to save and safeguard outstanding pubs that hold such a special place in our national story in the past, present and – if the Government and MPs back this legislation – the future too.”