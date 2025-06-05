National Fish and Chip Day: Celebrating Britain’s Favourite Dish and Its Power to Bring Communities Together

Share Post Share Email

Friday, June 6, marks National Fish and Chip Day, a celebration of one of the UK’s most cherished culinary traditions. From seaside shacks to bustling pubs, fish and chips have long been a staple of British life—and they remain as popular as ever, the perennial Great British Dish!

Now in its tenth year, National Fish and Chip Day is organised by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA) and has become a much-anticipated annual event, shining a spotlight on the iconic dish that has comforted generations.

A recent survey by leading pub company Greene King has revealed just how deep the nation’s love for fish and chips runs. The poll found that fish and chips have been crowned the UK’s favourite lunch, with 32% of respondents choosing the classic meal above all others. Perhaps more importantly, the study highlights how this simple pleasure has the potential to tackle one of today’s most pressing social issues: community disconnection.

According to the survey, heading to the local pub for a plate of fish and chips could be the ultimate remedy for loneliness and isolation. With 29% of people saying the pub remains their top place to socialise, it beats out live music events, coffee shops, and even community centres as the nation’s preferred social hub.

“National Fish and Chip Day is not just about food,” says NEODA. “It’s about community, tradition, and the shared experiences that define British culture. Whether you’re grabbing a takeaway with family or enjoying a sit-down lunch with friends at your local, fish and chips bring people together.”

Pubs, restaurants, and fish and chip shops across the UK are expected to mark the occasion with special promotions, events, and, of course, piping hot portions of Britain’s favourite dish.