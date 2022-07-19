Splendid Hospitality Group Acquires Holiday Inn London Brentford Lock from Brightbay

Share Tweet Share Email

Splendid Hospitality Group is delighted to announce the off-market acquisition of the 134-bed Holiday Inn London Brentford Lock from Brightbay Real Estate Partners.

The Holiday Inn London Brentford Lock is a four-star, full-service hotel offering 134 bedrooms and six meeting rooms capable of accommodating 500 delegates overlooking the scenic waterways of the Grand Union Canal. The hotel features a unique open lobby concept with a lounge feel suitable for both business and leisure travellers. Ideally located only 20 minutes from central London by train and 20 mins from London Heathrow Airport.



Commenting on the new acquisition, Nadeem Boghani, Vice Chairman of Splendid Hospitality Group, said:

“We built this asset some 17 years ago and are excited to have this back in our fold. Various asset enhancement opportunities for this hotel are currently being considered which we hope to announce soon. This is an exciting time for Splendid Hospitality as we look forward to further expansion with new acquisitions.”

Stephen Oakenfull, CEO of Brightbay Real Partners, said:

“Having experienced a strong recovery in the hotel market, the disposal of the Holiday Inn London Bretford Lock marks a successful step in our strategy of focussing on the limited-service sector in London and Edinburgh.”