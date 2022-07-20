Only A Pavement Away Offers Recruitment Resource for the Hospitality Industry

Share Tweet Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the hospitality sector charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness back into employment, has laid out plans to assist the hospitality industry in tackling the staffing crisis.

Calling for vital funds, Only A Pavement Away can place hundreds more people facing homelessness back into employment every year with increased funding from the sector.

Last month, UK Hospitality noted the job gap in the sector currently stands at 174,000 causing significant concern for the industry, with nearly half (45%) of all operators having to cut service hours or offering .

Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity established in 2018 by Greg & Gill Mangham, believe it can be an invaluable resource in going some way to address these stark figures, with a cost effective and compassionate approach.

The charity’s employment programme works in partnership with hospitality employers, referral charity partners and individuals who have experienced or are facing homelessness, prison leavers and vulnerable veterans. It facilitates training and development as well as offering additional financial support to those who need it to overcome any barriers to employment, to help them back into work and in doing so, help to tackle some of the staffing and skills shortages within the hospitality sector.

Greg Mangham, CEO Only A Pavement Away, said

“After 2 years of disrupted trading it is so frustrating to witness the staffing crisis now constraining the recovery of the industry I have dedicated most of my working life to. Meanwhile, the number of people facing homelessness in the UK has risen by 50% over the last 5 years. Both of these issues are unacceptable and Only A Pavement Away is determined to help.”

“We work with people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans to facilitate training and development, as well as offering additional financial support to those who need it to overcome any barriers to employment so that every candidate is ‘job ready.’ These people represent an untapped talent pool, and have already proven impactful for employers with 50% of candidates still in the role we placed them in.”

Put simply, this approach works, both for employers and in helping people facing homelessness. I can place another 500 people into work if we secure additional investment to appoint 3 more Relationship Managers, we need the support of the hospitality industry to do this.”

Over 100 hospitality operators including many of the UK’s biggest operators, already use Only A Pavement Away to recruit new talent. The Only a Pavement Away bespoke hospitality Jobs Board – which is free of charge – has been developed to help streamline and alleviate the burden of the processes that employers go through in employing people who are struggling to reconnect with society.

Feedback form employers has been highly positive, Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King says;

“We are proud to have partnered with Only a Pavement Away since 2018 and so far have helped more than 100 prison leavers back into work with the support of the charity. Its work has never been more vital in getting people back into employment as well as supporting the sector with labour shortages.

“The work Only a Pavement Away does to engage and support pre-employment means hundreds of people who were uncertain about their future are now working towards a career in hospitality. As well as supporting those into employment, Only a Pavement Away really is tackling some of the biggest issues for society and putting hospitality at the centre whilst increasing awareness with other charities, industry and government as part of a wider remit. Our partnership is key to our future plans and we look forward to working with Only a Pavement Away for many more years to come.”

Only A Pavement Away is seeking hospitality partners interested in supporting the charity as part of their ESG commitment to help 1,000 people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans develop life skills, become job ready and provide them with a direct route into employment by 2027.

For further information, visit www.onlyapavementaway.co.uk