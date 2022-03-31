Splendid Hospitality Group Stands Tall at Hotel Marketing Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Splendid Hospitality Group walked away with the ‘Best Partnership Marketing’ award at the 27th annual HMA Hotel Marketing Awards held at St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London on 29 March 2022.

The award was handed to Splendid for the Ultimate Giraffe Experience in conjunction with RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, which saw Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place launch two themed giraffe rooms to coincide with the arrival of five giraffes to the city.

Splendid worked closely with the zoo to launch the themed rooms, with an integrated social media and PR campaign to maximise awareness, resulting in increased guest satisfaction, high social media engagement, increased average room rates as well as raising money towards the conservation of the majestic giraffe.

Marc Saunders, Director of Marketing & PR for Splendid Hospitality, who collected the award on behalf of his team, said: “This has been an amazing partnership to be involved in, and we have enjoyed working with RZSS Edinburgh Zoo to not only raise awareness and funds for these beautiful animals, but also to give our Splendid guests extraordinary experiences that go above and beyond. We look forward to seeing where we can take this partnership in the future.”