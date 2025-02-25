Final Call For Pieoneers: Under One Week To Enter The 25th World Championship Pie Awards

Share Post Share Email

With just under one week to go until the closing date for the 25th annual World Championship Scotch Pie Awards (Monday 3 March 2025), Scotland’s bakers and butchers are being urged to submit their finest, innovative pie recipes as Scottish Bakers, the organisers of this iconic competition, celebrate a quarter of a century of pie-making excellence.

Since launching in 1999, the World Championship Pie Awards has set the benchmark for excellence, crowning some of the most delicious and inventive pies across multiple categories. With the closing date fast approaching, bakers, butchers, and pie makers across the UK and beyond are encouraged to enter for their chance to be recognised as world-class in their craft.

The competition, which launched at Hampden Park late last month, with the help of football legend Kris Boyd, has already generated excitement with its Pieoneers campaign, a tribute to the passion and dedication of those who keep Scotland’s rich pie-making tradition alive.

Now, with the final countdown to the entry process underway, all eyes are on this year’s Pieoneers as they prepare to put their best pies forward.

Scottish Bakers Chief Executive Lesley Cameron said:

“With under two weeks to go till entries close, this is our call to all bakers, butchers, and pie makers – don’t miss your chance to compete in the 25th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards!

“We know how much talent, passion, and expertise exists in this industry, and this is your opportunity to shine. Visit scotchpiewards.com to submit your entry before 3 March and make your mark in this milestone year.”

Head Judge Gordon Newlands, Brand Development and Scotch Butchers Club Manager at Quality Meat Scotland, added:

“This competition is a celebration of the very best in modern butchery and baking. If you’ve got a pie that you’re proud of, now is the time to enter. The judging panel is looking forward to seeing the innovation and skill that makes Scotland’s pie scene truly world-class.”

Pieoneers are competing across multiple categories, with the ultimate prize being the coveted World Scotch Pie Champion title – currently held by Blairgowrie-based James Pirie & Sons. Categories include:

Scotch Pie

Football Pies & Savouries

Macaroni Pie

Steak Pie

Sausage Roll

Hot Savoury

Vegetarian Savoury

Haggis Savoury

Bridie

Apple Pie

Key Dates:

3 March – Entry Deadline

– Entry Deadline 26 March – Product Judging & Shortlist at Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline

– Product Judging & Shortlist at Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline 10 May – Awards Event at Hilton, Glasgow

With the entry deadline looming, now is the time for Scotland’s bakers and butchers to step up and showcase their best work. Whether you’re a seasoned champion or a rising star, this is your opportunity to make pie history. For full details and to submit your entry, visit scotchpiewards.comtoday.