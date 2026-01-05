Springboard Issues Final Call For Entries To ‘Coveted’ Awards

Share Post Share Email

There are just a few days left for people and organisations across the hospitality industry to enter the Springboard Awards for Excellence 2026.

For more than two decades, the Springboard Awards for Excellence have celebrated the innovation, passion and commitment that drive the hospitality industry forward. Being shortlisted or winning one of these coveted awards is regarded as one of the greatest accolades in the sector.

Entries are free, quick, and easy to submit via the Springboard website. Nominations close later this week on Friday 9 January 2026.

The prestigious ceremony will take place at Park Plaza London Riverbank on 30 April 2026, with Park Plaza as the proud headline sponsor.