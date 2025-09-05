Greene King Commences Build of New £40 M State-Of-The-Art Brewery in Bury St Edmunds

Share Post Share Email

Greene King, local pub and brewer, announced the start of construction of its new £40m state-of-the-art brewery in Bury St Edmunds.

Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie and Managing Director of Brewing & Brands Matt Starbuck were joined by Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket; Cliff Waterman, Leader of West Suffolk Council; and Julie Baird, Director of Planning and Growth at West Suffolk Council, at the site on Suffolk Business Park to mark the start of the building process.

The new custom-built facility extends Greene King’s connection with Bury St Edmunds, where it has brewed its beer for more than 200 years since the company’s founding in 1799. It also represents a major commitment to the future of British brewing and Greene King’s production of cask ale, alongside its newer premium craft beer brands.

The brewery will enable Greene King to evolve its brewing operation to adapt to customers’ changing tastes, future-proofing its ability to brew the highest quality beer for future generations and create future-facing brewing roles. It will also improve the sustainability of the company’s brewing operations.

Greene King expects to complete construction of the brewery in 2027.

Matt Starbuck, Managing Director, Brewing & Brands, at Greene King said: “Brewing in Bury St Edmunds is at the heart of Greene King’s heritage, and we’re proud to secure its future for generations to come. Our new state-of-the-art brewery not only strengthens our long-term commitment to the town, but also enables us to brew more sustainably, while continuing to innovate and evolve our beers to meet the changing tastes of our customers.”

Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, said: “Greene King is a core part of the fabric of Bury St Edmunds, having been at the heart of our community for more than 200 years. The new brewery is a strong vote of confidence in our town’s future, and I’m thrilled to see such a significant investment into our local area.”

Councillor Cliff Waterman, Leader of West Suffolk Council said: “Brewing has a cherished role in Suffolk’s history, producing fantastic beers that are enjoyed across the country. This brewery marks an exciting step forward, helping to carry that tradition into the future. We welcome Greene King’s continued investment and strong commitment to the county. I am very pleased that West Suffolk Council is working hand in hand with Greene King to ensure both the local community and the wider district reap the benefits this new brewery brings.”