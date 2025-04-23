St Austell Brewery Launches One Of South West’s Biggest Schemes To Reduce Its Pub Waste By 80%

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery has launched an ambitious recycling initiative to reduce the general waste in its managed pubs by 80%. The new initiative, in partnership with leading waste management company, Biffa, includes the introduction of a streamlined waste system across St Austell Brewery’s 45 managed pubs.

Teams across the company’s South West pub estate are aiming to double the amount of waste being recycled as part of the plan, with a goal of hitting the 80% target by the end of this year. From educating and engaging colleagues on correct recycling, through to minimising food waste, St Austell Brewery is aiming to reduce its environmental footprint whilst also rewarding teams for hitting their targets.

Helen Sprason, Area Manager and member of the Sustainability Steering Committee at St Austell Brewery, said: “One of the first things we did when we started the project was to engage our pub teams about proper recycling. For some team members this involved a trip to Biffa’s Redruth MRF (Mixed Recycling Facility) to get a first-hand look at the importance of thorough recycling. We recognise that given our scale we have a huge opportunity to really make a difference. Last year, we successfully reduced total waste in our managed pub estate by 40%, and we are now aiming for an even greater impact. We’re confident this is one of the biggest waste management schemes to be undertaken by a pub company.”

Emily Coon, Sustainability Manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “Reducing general waste by 80% is a bold target, but through our partnership with Biffa and a steadfast commitment to proper waste segregation, the initiative is already making a big difference.”

Emily added: “We’re excited about how we can scale the waste management scheme in the future. The goal is to create a culture of sustainability, where colleagues feel confident and engaged in the process of reducing and recycling waste. Whilst we are committed to minimising food waste across our business, where surplus does occur, we’re proud to partner with Olio. Powered through an app, this relationship ensures that good food is shared with local communities rather than going to waste.”

Following the launch of the new waste scheme in the managed pubs, the company is now planning to extend it across its two breweries (St Austell and Hare, near Bath) and its head office and depots across the South West.

Biffa, which has waste deposits across the South West, will undertake regular audits to track the success of St Austell Brewery’s initiative; this data will provide valuable insights into where improvements can continue to be made.

Paul Tregunna, Account Director for Biffa’s Cornwall head office, said: “This is a substantial undertaking, particularly in the hospitality sector, and we are proud to be supporting St Austell Brewery with this important initiative. We look forward to fully supporting the company’s ambitious efforts to improve sustainability and waste management across all of its managed pub estate.”