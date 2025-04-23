Punch Pubs & Co Acquires of Four Pubs From Leicester-Based Brewing Company Everards

Share Post Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has acquired of four pubs from Leicester-based brewing company Everards and have been welcomed into Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate.

Stephen Allen, Group Property Director at Punch, said: “We are delighted to welcome these four fantastic pubs into the Punch family and would like to thank Everards for this opportunity.”

“Our priority is to ensure that all four pubs continue to flourish within their communities, and with our industry-leading investment and support, we are confident that they will continue to thrive. Our Operations Manager, Christian Gregory, is working with the Publicans and their teams to ensure a smooth transition and set each pub up for continued success.”

Andy Wilson, Managing Director at Everards, commented: “We want to thank our business owners and wish them all the best with Punch. We’ve invested £3m into our pubs over the last 12 months and this sale will enable us to continue this momentum. We want to thank the Punch team who have been great to deal with.”

Adding to its circa 1,300 strong portfolio, the newly acquired pubs include: The Old Kings Head in Long Buckby, The Paget in Loughborough, The Cricketers in Leicester and the Dog & Gun in Whetstone.