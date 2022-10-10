Star Launches Nationwide Virtual Darts Tournament to Boost Midweek Trade

Share Tweet Share Email

Star Pubs & Bars is investing £50,000 in a nationwide virtual darts tournament to help its leased and tenanted wet-led community pubs boost trade on traditionally quiet Tuesday nights.

Called Darts Stars, the tournament is free to enter and comes with a comprehensive support package including point-of-sale material, social media assets and top tips on driving footfall and sales.

Pubs need a good darts team, Internet connection and a laptop or smart phone to participate. To create excitement and attract spectators, competing teams will play simultaneously, and pubs will have the opportunity to live stream their opponents’ game on a big screen. The winning pub will receive a visit from a darts pro – who will play against their customers – as well as tickets to the World Darts Championships for their darts team.

Says Caren Geering, Central Operations Director for Star Pubs & Bars:

“Darts remains a hugely important part of many community locals and virtual tournaments are more popular than ever due to the rise of online gaming. We want to capitalise on this to create a really exciting experience for customers that will generate more sales for licensees. Offering additional reasons to visit is key to attracting people into pubs at a time when many have less disposable income due to the cost of living crisis.”