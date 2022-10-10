IoH Announce Shortlist for Fellows’ Award 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Nine IoH Fellows have made the Shortlist for the Institute of Hospitality’s Fellows’ Award 2022.

The award recognises an individual Fellow who has given back to the Institute, and the wider industry, by going above and beyond.

As Sarah Peters MIH, Head of Commercial & Events explains:

“The nominations for this award are particularly special as the individuals have been nominated by our existing IoH Fellows. To make the shortlist is a considerable achievement.”

Announcing the shortlist Robert Richardson FIH said:

“I would like to congratulate all the Fellows on this year’s list. They have all excelled in their role in a consistently professional manner and deserve to be recognised for their contribution to our amazing industry,” concluded Robert.

The shortlist is:

• Adam Terpening FIH, Room to Reward

• Adrian Ellis FIH, The Lowry Hotel, Manchester

• Francisco Macedo FIH, Iconic Hotels Ltd

• Matt Townley FIH, Dakota Manchester

• Michael Voigt FIH, The Goring

• Phil Street FIH, Momentum

• Rosalyn Berry FIH, Institute of Hospitality

• Stephen Carter OBE FIH, Hospitality Consultant

• Trevor Ward FIH, W Hospitality Group

The winner will be announced at this year’s Fellows’ Dinner on Monday 24 October 2022 at Plaisterers’ Hall, One London Wall, London.