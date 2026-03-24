Star Pubs Pumps £208,000 into Football Support in Advance of June’s Tournament

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With The World Cup set to be the biggest sports event of 2026, Star Pubs is investing £208,000 in a bumper support package to help its licensee create atmosphere and maximise sales throughout the summer tournament.

In spite of the time difference, 94% of Star’s 250 managed operator pubs will be getting behind the event, with a large percentage of the leased & tenanted estate expected to follow suit.

In addition to providing guidance to operators on how to deliver an exciting fun football environment and keep fans in pubs for longer, Star Pubs is giving away 1,235 free retail kits. Contents will range from 6ft x 2ft fixtures displays, to signage, bunting and banners with fun animated social media assets provided to bring the tournament alive.

£50,000 is being invested in developing Heineken-themed sports zones featuring tabletop football at nine flagship high footfall leased and tenanted pubs around the UK that are renowned for sports. The sites will also benefit from upweighted merchandise including personalised point-of-sale such as bucket hats, shirts and bar runners.

In addition, Star Pubs has put together a Quick Bites menu in time for the tournament.

Says Cathy Olver, retail director at Star Pubs: “Awareness and atmosphere are key when it comes to attracting and keeping fans happy and spending during football matches, especially during a World Cup, which has a broader appeal. We’re going all out to give our pubs the backing they need to build their own unique experiences for the summer’s tournament and get the tills ringing. We’re encouraging pubs to go early and go big with their marketing for maximum impact.

“Based on past experience the most popular games will see trade leap 40% and with a greater number of matches scheduled this summer, there’s even more to play for. The last tournament in a similar time zone boosted drinks sales alone by around 11%, and with England and Scotland in the mix, and hopefully Wales too, we’re expecting a huge lift on home nation match days.”