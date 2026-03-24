Pub Winners Unveiled for Broadland and South Norfolk Awards

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Two Norfolk pubs have been recognised for their business success and support of local communities in the ‘Pub of The Year’ categories at the Broadland and South Norfolk Business Awards 2026.

South Norfolk Pub of The Year was won by The Locks Inn in Geldeston, while the Broadlands Pub of the year was The Cottage in Thorpe St Andrew.

Terry Stork, Pub is The Hub’s regional advisor for East Anglia and Lincolnshire, presented the awards, which were supported by Pub is The Hub, to both winners on the awards night, which took place at Norwich City Football Club on 18 March 2026.

South Norfolk Pub of The Year – The Locks Inn, Geldeston

Judges praised the pub for its accessibility, community spirit and lively programme of activities that bring people together.

The community-owned pub was recognised as a real asset to the village and the wider community.

The Locks Inn caters for everyone’s needs with a variety of food and drinks and a varied entertainment program and superb beer garden for alfresco meals.

It also runs a series of community events from a book club, local history talks, live music, community sing along and has a new exhibition space to showcase local artists.

Broadlands Pub of the Year – The Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew

Judges described the Cottage as a much loved pub offering great food, friendly service and a true community welcome.

They praised owners Ian and Lorraine Perry for their long standing commitment, local sourcing and the warm, inclusive atmosphere they have created.

The publicans are very community minded, making sure that all the staff look out for anyone who may be lonely and taking time to get to know everyone.

All the food is locally sourced helping to support other local businesses. The pub also supports residents, the local school and runs many charity events.

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said: “It was a pleasure once again to be asked to be part of the judging team and present the awards.

“Thank you to both Broadland and South Norfolk for hosting these prestigious awards and for the recognising the important role of pubs and their publicans.”