Steve Alton Named CAMRA’s Top Campaigner For 2025

Chief Executive of the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) Steve Alton has been awarded CAMRA’s top campaigning award at the organisation’s Members’ Weekend 2025 in Torquay.

Steve fights tirelessly for the interests of publicans in Westminster, constantly raising awareness of how pubs are at the heart of their communities. This culminated in the launch of the ‘My Pub’ initiative in 2023 and the subsequent ‘Our Pub’ campaign earlier this year, both dedicated to highlighting how pubs are vital social hubs with MPs and wider society.

Steve dedicates his spare time to raise money for charitable causes in the licensed trade, most notably taking part in two of the Pedalling for Pubs cycle challenges, and leading the UK edition, Pedalling to Pubs for the past three years. In 2025, the total funds raised by these rides topped £1,000,000 for industry charities, Only a Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity.

Presenting the award to Steve Alton, CAMRA Awards Director Gary Timmins said:

“This year we had a mighty batch of nominations, and it was a pleasure to judge them. Steve has been a prominent voice in the media in recent years, fighting for the interests of publicans by sharing their challenges and taking their voices directly to Westminster. Aside from his work leading a prominent trade association, he also dedicates his spare time to raising money for charitable causes in the licensed trade and is dedicated to promoting safer socialising as a director of Best Bar None.”

Accepting the award, Steve said:

“I am honoured to be recognised by an organisation that has been fiercely promoting fantastic pubs and great beer for over 50 years. Alongside my team at the BII I am passionate about pubs, their people and their vital role they play in their communities. As many of our nations pubs face incredibly challenging times, I will continue to do all I can to keep them thriving in every community.”