Sticks’n’Sushi To Open In Leeds As Northern Expansion Continues

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Danish restaurant group, SticksʹnʹSushi, will join the heritage-led Vicar Lane regeneration scheme in Leeds with the opening of its 18th UK restaurant in the city early next year, subject to planning.

Occupying an 8,839 sq ft grade-II listed building at number 80 Vicar Lane, the three-storey property will include an expansive 220-cover dining room, 30-cover terrace and an upstairs bar with private hire space. Designed by award-winning Berlin architects Diener & Diener, the interiors will seamlessly blend Japanese architectural principles with Scandinavian aesthetics.

The menu will be available à la carte and as generous set menus for dine in and takeaway with sharing dishes of sushi, sashimi, salads and grilled sticks.

The restaurant will create 60 jobs, reflecting the group’s continued focus on learning, development and team wellbeing — values captured in its ethos of “big smiles, small egos.”

Andreas Karlsson, SticksʹnʹSushi Group CEO comments: “We are delighted to be joining this development; Vicar Lane is one of the most vibrant retail and leisure hubs in Leeds and aligns with our dining experience from lunch through to dinner. Continued UK expansion is central to our growth strategy, and we look forward to building a new team and becoming part of the Leeds community. This will mark our second north of England opening, following Manchester next month.”

Charles Newman, Asset Management Director at Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Vicar Lane scheme comments: “The arrival of SticksʹnʹSushi will further elevate the premium retail and leisure brands represented at Vicar Lane and across the wider area. Sticks’n’Sushi’s international reputation and high-quality offer align with our long-term strategy of curating a best-in-class asset that enhances the appeal of the area as a key city centre destination.”