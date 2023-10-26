Stonegate Group Celebrates Accelerator Graduates!

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group recently celebrated the graduation of 48 team members who have been through the company’s award-winning Accelerator programme. A key programme within the ‘Albert’s Theory of Progression’ career development suite, Accelerator develops and supports talented Deputy Managers to progress to General Manager level equipped with the skills and confidence to achieve success.

Focussing on leadership development, Accelerators develop the skills and knowledge they need to lead a team and run a successful pub, bar or venue. The focus on leadership supports Stonegate’s approach of ‘freedom in a framework’, whereby they trust and empower their managers to develop their business and their team.

The teams work in groups, with delegates coming from across Stonegate’s diverse Managed estate, and creates a network that not only provides peer support during the programme, but throughout the Accelerators progress as they develop their careers within Stonegate.

The success of the Accelerator programme has seen an incredible 823 delegates graduate since launch with 75% progressing to General Manager level. Within the latest cohort, 25 deputies have already been appointed as General Managers.

The graduation ceremony is an opportunity for all graduates to come together, along with their managers and trainers, to reflect on how they have developed, and celebrate their achievements. HR Director, Tim Painter, presented certificates including a number of special awards for those who made an outstanding contribution during the programme. The graduation day and awards reflect Stonegate’s values, with colleagues coming together as a team to celebrate their success.

“We are extremely proud of our Accelerator programme and of all of our Accelerator graduates,” said Tim. “At Stonegate, our bar-to-boardroom ethos is central to our business ethos, and we are committed to providing all our colleagues with the opportunity to develop themselves and progress their careers.”