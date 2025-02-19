Stonegate Group Invites The UK To Fill Dancefloors With ‘Get Britain Dancing’ Campaign

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group is encouraging the whole country to dance like no one is watching with its brand-new campaign, ‘Get Britain Dancing’, calling on the nation to hit the dancefloor and celebrate the magic of a great night out. This is more than just a party – it’s a movement to bring people together, let loose, and reignite the energy of a packed dancefloor. Nightclubs and late-night venues remain the heartbeat of unforgettable nights out, where friendships are made and the best memories are created – and Stonegate wants to make sure the UK keeps dancing.

While the nightlife industry faces some challenges, Stonegate is proving that the demand for a great night out is alive and kicking. This campaign is about getting the UK moving, filling dancefloors up and down the country, and reminding everyone of the pure joy of dancing like nobody’s watching.

On Friday 21 February, Stonegate’s late-night venues, including Popworld and Walkabout sites*, will open their doors for an epic nationwide night out designed to fill dancefloors across the UK. Every participating venue will offer:

Free entry all night

Two free drinks (one to redeem before 11pm, another at 1am – available via the MiXR app)

Guests simply need to sign up via the MiXR app to claim their drinks, unlocking exclusive rewards, deals, and interactive features along the way. The ‘Get Britain Dancing’ party will launch on 21 February in selected Stonegate venues and return on the third Friday of each month.

To support the campaign, Stonegate surveyed 2,000 UK adults and uncovered some fun facts about the nation’s love of a night out:

74% say they feel happier after a great night out

33% met a partner for the first time in a nightclub

59% say ‘Mamma Mia’ by ABBA is the ultimate club anthem, while 65% would ban ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua

54% would most like to hit the dancefloor with Adele, with Idris Elba a close second (41%) and David Beckham third (37%)

Aberdeen loves a night out more than anywhere else

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said:

“At Stonegate, we’re all about good times and great company. Whether it’s hitting the dancefloor, enjoying great music, or just having a laugh with friends, we want our late-night venues to be the place where people come together and enjoy themselves.”

“Popworld, Flares and Walkabout are staples of a classic night out in the UK, and with ‘Get Britain Dancing,’ we’re making it easier than ever for people to have fun, be themselves and get dancing in some of the best late-night venues in the country.”