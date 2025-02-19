Hall & Woodhouse Opens £5million Purpose-Built Restaurant in Crowthorne

Share Post Share Email

H&W (Hall & Woodhouse) Crowthorne is now open following eight months of construction to create a state-of-the-art café, restaurant and bar.

The independent family-owned brewer and pub company, Hall & Woodhouse, has invested over £5million to build an innovative two-storey restaurant for up to 150 seated covers in the village of Crowthorne, Berkshire.

H&W Crowthorne is the gateway building to the residential estate, Buckler’s Park, near to Buckler’s Forest, a 102-hectare Forestry Commission site.

The opening of H&W Crowthorne has generated 30 jobs for the local community. Sian Grantham is the restaurant and bar’s new General Manager and brings over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry from recognisable brands, including Carluccio’s and Cosy Club.

Mark James, Property Director of Hall & Woodhouse, added:

“We are so proud of what we have designed at H&W Crowthorne. The entire project has been driven by our passion to build something special, somewhere warm and inviting that reflects the local environment and its heritage, but with a contemporary twist. We hope that all of our new guests feel at home here, and that H&W Crowthorne will be at the very heart of the community.”