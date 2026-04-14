Stonegate Reaches First £50,000 Milestone for CALM Just 12 Weeks into Partnership

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Stonegate Group has reached its first major fundraising milestone in its charity partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), raising an incredible £50,000 in just 12 weeks – an average of more than £4,000 every week – driven by fundraising efforts from colleagues, pub teams and guests across the UK.

The milestone marks a powerful early start to the two-year partnership, which launched in January with the ambition of bringing suicide prevention into the heart of Britain’s pubs, bars and venues through Stonegate’s “Cheers to Checking In” campaign.

The £50,000 raised is equivalent to funding over 4,000 potentially life-saving calls to CALM’s free and anonymous suicide prevention helpline, where trained staff provide vital support to people who are struggling or in crisis.

With suicide remaining the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, and one in four people experiencing suicidal thoughts in their lifetime, the funds raised will directly support CALM’s frontline services, digital tools and national campaigns, helping more people access support when they need it most.

Fundraising activity has taken place across the business, with colleagues and pub teams embracing the partnership through a wide range of creative, community-led initiatives.

Highlights so far include sponsored walks and running challenges – from an 18-mile London walk to 5k-a-day efforts – alongside bold individual challenges such as cold-water swims, bungee jumps and endurance events. Teams have also hosted world record themed challenge nights, car washes and duck races, as well as high energy fundraising events including a 12-hour rave-a-thon and family fun days across pubs and venues nationwide.

Engagement has also been driven through in-venue activity, including the introduction of a £3 virtual pint donation across Craft Union and managed pubs. The optional donation appears on menus and can be added directly to a guest’s bill, with the full £3 going to CALM.

The partnership has quickly resonated across Stonegate, with colleagues from every part of the business rallying behind the cause and helping to build momentum from day one.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said: “What’s been so powerful about this partnership is seeing how our pubs, bars and venues bring people together – not just as places to socialise, but as spaces where people can support one another and make a real difference.

“The level of fundraising and engagement we’ve seen in such a short space of time has been incredible, but it’s the conversations happening alongside that which really matter. If this partnership helps even one person feel less alone or seek support, then it’s making a difference. We’re proud of what’s been achieved so far and excited to keep building on this momentum.”

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, said: “Raising 50k in just over 12 weeks is an incredible start to our partnership with Stonegate, and will help us run our life-saving services, including our suicide-prevention helpline. Alongside some really creative fundraising over the past three months, Stonegate’s teams, operators and guests have shown a real willingness to play their part in changing the conversation AROUND suicide prevention. That work is invaluable, and we can’t wait to keep making a real difference through the rest of the partnership.”

Alongside fundraising, Stonegate has rolled out CALM messaging across its estate and launched a number of awareness initiatives, including the “5 Ways to Check in with a Mate” experience on the MiXR app, encouraging guests to start open conversations about mental health.