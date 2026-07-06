Stretton Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £195,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Beech Hotel on Derby Road in Stretton, officially reopened on Saturday 27th June, following a transformational combined investment of £195,000 from experienced licensees, Adrian and Millie Billings and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the Beech Hotel to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features such as the hardwood floors and traditional fireplaces – ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Licensees, Adrian & Millie Billings, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub. The father and daughter pairing are the second and third generations of the Billings family involved in running pubs, with Adrian having spent most of his life working in pubs before taking over the Beech Hotel almost 12 years ago and Millie joining her father behind the bar in more recent times. Going forward they are committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Adrian Billings, licensee at the Beech Hotel, commented: “It’s been fantastic to see the renovations come to life over the past few weeks. The pub is looking great, and it has been great to welcome both familiar faces and new customers back through the doors since we reopened. We’re especially excited to be open for all the football fans during this very exciting World Cup. The support from the local community here in Stretton has always been incredible, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve locals for many years to come.”

Millie Billings, licensee at the Beech Hotel, added: “It’s been amazing to see everything come together and watch our plans for the pub come to life. This has always been a real family pub, not just because of the team behind it, but because of the wonderful customers who really are like a second family. There’s a real sense of community here, and it has been fantastic to welcome people back into the pub. I’d also like to thank the team at Admiral Taverns for their support throughout the project, as well as the local community, who have always been fantastic supporters.”

Going forward, Adrian and Millie will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including live music and quiz nights. Alongside these events, the pub remains the official away-day pub for fans from across the country attending Burton Albion FC games. In addition, as part of their mission to give back to the local community, they will also be supporting community initiatives to raise money for local good causes.

Richard Skinner, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m thrilled to see the Beech Hotel open its doors again after such a fantastic transformation, where Adrian, Millie and the whole team have put in an incredible amount of hard work to make sure every detail is just right. It’s also been brilliant to see the two generations working side by side and the passion they both have for the pub trade. This pub is a vital part of the local community in Stretton, and I have no doubt that the team here will be looking after locals for a long time to come. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I want to wish Adrian, Millie and their team all the best for the future.”