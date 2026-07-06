Beer and Pub Campaigners Call On Competition and Markets Authority to Investigate the UK Beer Market

Credit: CAMRA

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A new report, published today by CAMRA, shows how independent brewers are being excluded from bars across the UK, and sets out the case for the Competition and Markets Authority action.

‘Beer in the UK’ is the authoritative consumer view on how the UK beer scene actually works, or doesn’t work, for beer drinkers and independent brewers.

The report lays bare the stark state of British brewing – that it is dominated by four international conglomerates with little affinity with our brewing heritage, or what beer drinkers want.

Other headlines from the report include:

• Seven of the top ten selling ‘craft beers’ in the UK are made by just four global brewing conglomerates.

• Many of the UK’s favourite ‘continental’ and ‘import’ lagers are brewed in the UK.

• Data from the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) shows that the demand for independent beer is 280% higher than the share that they have of the pub market.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman said: “Ordinary drinkers are being short changed when it comes to choice and quality at the bar. Our report proves how the global players are exploiting the status quo to squeeze out independent brewers, to the detriment of ordinary publicans and beer drinkers.

“The Government needs to step up, start taking the issue seriously, and take action that matches up to their statements about supporting pubs and the communities they serve.

“Andy Burnham recently said that ‘People need to be able to look forward to a night out’. The best way he can deliver on that is by ordering a proper market investigation to sort this mess out and deliver a fair deal for publicans and drinkers, and the independent brewers that they want to support.

“If this report makes you as angry as it makes me, that’s good. CAMRA is fighting for changes to the status quo, and I hope you’ll join us and get involved.”

Tim Webb, Report Editor, said: “The fact that a narrow clique of multinational corporations dominates the UK brewing industry is a national embarrassment. They only make beers that suit their production facilities, ignoring the types that beer lovers want to drink. They do not know how to reverse beer’s downward spiral, make little profit, and brew nothing worth exporting. They cannot grow the UK economy.

“The way that better, independent, brewers are excluded from the on-trade beer market is scandalous. Brewing is a business that competition authorities need to investigate, take apart, and reassemble, so the UK can return to playing a leading role in the world of beer.”