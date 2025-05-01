Take A Look Inside Ashton-Under-Lyne Pub Following Transformational £300,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Royal Oak on Nook Lane in Ashton-under-Lyne reopened on Thursday 17th April following a phenomenal investment of over £300,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Naomi Pinder, Operator of The Royal Oak, said:

“I’m thrilled to have taken over The Royal Oak and it’s been a pleasure to have played a part in such an exciting project that will enable me and my fantastic team to cement the pub at the heart of the community.”

Inside, The Royal Oak has been completely transformed to include a brand new bar area to give the pub a more spacious feel as well as refreshed furniture, flooring, fittings and fixtures to breathe a new lease of life into the site. The existing games area also benefitted from a revamp and now boasts a brand new pool table and dart board as well as five television screens throughout the rest of the pub complete with Sky Sports, TNT and horse racing channels.

Outside, The Royal Oak hosts a spacious beer garden – seating approximately 30 people – which also received a refresh to include brand new wooden benches and a pergola to ensure customers can enjoy it all year round.

The pub reopened on Thursday 17th April and celebrated with a live DJ set and special performance from popular local artist, Dee Dee Allen.

The Operator added:

“Opening night was brilliant! I loved being able to show off the pub’s brand new look and I’ve been incredibly touched by all the support we’ve received from local residents already. I’m looking forward to the future and all that’s to come for The Royal Oak!”

The pub offers a wide range of drinks promotions, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, The Royal Oak runs a busy schedule of regular entertainment including weekly live music, DJ sets, karaoke, pool and darts teams, quiz nights, games nights and more.

Going forward, the operator is also hoping to support several community initiatives and will start by fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank. She is also hoping to work with several local and national charities close to her heart including Willow Wood Hospice, Andy’s Man Club, the local hospital’s children’s ward andMacMillan Cancer Support.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“I am delighted to welcome our brand new operator to The Royal Oak and it’s been a pleasure working with her to bring the vision for this fantastic community pub to life. I’m confident that the operator’s extensive experience within the hospitality industry, combined with her local knowledge and passion for the community will enable her to create a thriving social hub that brings people together.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, we wish our community hero the very best of luck in her future endeavours at The Royal Oak.!”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives. In March 2024, it was crowned Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards. Most recently, the Group collected 20,500 Easter Eggs to donate to communities in need and raised nearly £100,000 in just three months for various local charities across the UK. In September 2024, Proper Pubs successfully donated enough food to local foodbanks across the UK to feed 1,300 people for a week and has also been recognised UK-wide defibrillator installation campaign which has already saved 11 lives.