Terry Laybourne Partners With Fenwick To Launch Café 21 In Yorkshire

Leading chef and restaurateur, Terry Laybourne, who currently owns six restaurants in the North East, is further expanding his 21 Hospitality Group to open Café 21 at Fenwick in York.

Following the ongoing success of Café 21 at Fenwick, Newcastle, Terry and the luxury department store are collaborating once again to introduce his fabulous food to shoppers, tourists and locals in the Yorkshire capital. The restaurant is scheduled to open in early November.

The existing café is currently undergoing a total refurbishment to provide a light, bright and modern dining space, featuring contemporary lighting, bold colours and curved booth seating.

Fenwick and Terry Laybourne are working together to finesse the Café 21 offering so diners in York will enjoy exceptional food in a friendly, cheerful setting. The restaurant will be open from morning until early evening, so visitors to the café will be able to take a break from their shopping for everything from a quick barista-made coffee to breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or an early supper.

Terry says: “This is an exciting time for 21 Hospitality Group and I’m delighted to be once again working with Fenwick to introduce our dining experience to another of their stores. We’ve already collaborated on a number of restaurant projects and it’s a partnership that works very well, so I’m looking forward to bringing our great food to locals and visitors to York.”

Neil Setterfield, Store Director at Fenwick in York, says: “We are very much looking forward to the launch of Café 21 in our store. Visitors to Fenwick in Newcastle have been enjoying Terry Laybourne’s great food for almost 15 years and I’m thrilled that visitors to the York store will soon be able to indulge in the same experience. Terry is an expert in his field, and highly regarded in the hospitality industry, so we are privileged that he’s bringing his food to Yorkshire.”