The Avenue to Relaunch at Lainston House with Tom Hamblet as Head Chef

Exclusive Collection have announced the relaunch of The Avenue, the flagship restaurant at Lainston House near Winchester. Following an extensive refurbishment, the restaurant will reopen on 27 November with MasterChef: The Professionals champion Tom Hamblet at the helm in the kitchen.

Since winning MasterChef: The Professionals, Tom Hamblet has completed hugely successful residencies at Camellia at South Lodge in West Sussex in 2023, and at The Avenue earlier in 2024. In his new position as Head Chef of The Avenue, Tom will offer guests a fresh take on flavour with contemporary, refined dishes that showcase his commitment to using the finest produce, including local ingredients from Hampshire and the Lainston House Kitchen Garden.

“It has been an incredible journey working with the talented team at Lainston House during my residency,” comments Tom. “I’m thrilled to be taking the head chef role for the relaunch of The Avenue, continuing to explore the region’s rich culinary heritage to create an unforgettable flavour-focused dining experience that helps put Hampshire on the map as an unmissable dining destination.”

Tom will also be giving guests the opportunity to cook with him in his Season Cookery School classes at Lainston House, teaching recipes inspired by his dishes from MasterChef: The Professionals and his residencies over the past year.