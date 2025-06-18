The Best in Hospitality win at the IoH Annual Dinner & Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

Pictured: Matt Towley FIH MI with his award.

Nearly 500 hospitality professionals from across the world, including Ghana and New Zealand, celebrated at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London last night (16 June 2025) at this year’s Institute of Hospitality (IoH) Annual Dinner & Awards, an evening full of professional pride and inspiration.

With a powerful reminder from guest speaker, Gold Medal Paralympian Aaron Phipps MBE, that diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) must remain at the top of all our agendas, the evening was brough to a close by IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI who commented: “It’s been an incredible night, and once again our winners have left us inspired and energised by the talent, drive, and innovation happening across our industry.

“Hospitality is powered by incredible people, tonight helps us keep all our amazing hospitality professionals, front and centre. The Institute is proud to stand beside them all as their professional body and their professional development champion. Every single member is a reminder of why we exist and why our work truly matters.”

IoH Annual Awards 2025 Winners

1. Compass Group UK & Ireland – ‘Xcelerate with Edgbaston’ | Best Educational Programme (Large Business) – Sponsored by Keenan Recycling

Back for a second consecutive win, Compass wowed the judges with the impact of ‘Xcelerate’, which delivered over 60 culinary workshops, training more than 2,700 people, and generating nearly £800,000 in social value in just 12 months. With plans to reach 8,000 people by 2027, the programme is a standout example of meaningful community and skills investment.

2. The Clink Charity | Best Educational Programme (SME) – Sponsored by Keenan Recycling

Another back-to-back winner, the judges commented on The Clink’s ability to continue to break new ground; training nearly 800 individuals in 2024, delivering over 26,000 hours of training, and offering real rehabilitation support through its hospitality operations. With a newly launched café for at-risk young people, their reach and impact continue to grow.

3. The Savoy | Talent Development Team of the Year (Large Business) – Sponsored by CGA Integration

The Savoy’s Talent & Culture team were recognised for driving real results through investment in people. With 21% of team members promoted, engagement at 87%, and turnover significantly reduced, they’ve shown what’s possible when people are truly at the heart of strategy. The hotel’s 3 Michelin Keys and global recognition is true best practices underlying the power of people and business performance.

4. Canopy by Hilton London City | Talent Development Team of the Year (SME) – Sponsored by CGA Integration

For a second year, Canopy by Hilton London City were the clear winner. Their people-first approach stood out to the judges, with internal promotions, bespoke development programmes, and a strong commitment to mental health and wellbeing. With 12 trained Mental Health First Aiders and a 30% boost in business performance, their team-focused culture proves that putting people first is critical.

5. Compass Group UK & Ireland | DEIB Employer of the Year (Large Business) – Sponsored by EP&T Global

Recognised for their action through its Mission to a Million strategy, Compass is changing the game in social mobility. With apprenticeship uptake, representation and retention all well above national averages, and with inclusive development built into every level, they were a standout winner in every respect.

6. Marsham Court Hotel | DEIB Employer of the Year (SME) – Sponsored by EP&T Global

From their 2024 win, Marsham Court did it again. Continuing to lead the way in inclusive hospitality. From pioneering accessible facilities to employing a workforce where 14% identify as disabled, and actively supporting the LGBTQ+ community, their work is deeply rooted in values, action, and authenticity.

7. Tony Matharu, Founder & Chairman, Integrity International Group | Outstanding Contribution to the Industry – Sponsored by Aspire Executive Lounges

Tony Matharu was recognised for his visionary leadership and the powerful role he continues to play in shaping modern hospitality. Whether championing sustainability, digital innovation or frontline support, Tony’s work is always rooted in social impact and purpose, making him a deserving and respected winner.

8. Matt Townley FIH MI, Group Operations Director, Dakota Hotels / Chair of IoH North Region | IoH CEO’s Award 2025 – Sponsored by HIT Training

As Chair of the IoH North Region, Matt has played a key role in helping reshape the Institute’s regional engagement outside London. From launching and successfully delivering the Institute’s conference in the north of England for the past two years, to raising vital funds for the Institute’s Bursary Fund and building a thriving local network, Matt’s contribution over the past two years has been exceptional.