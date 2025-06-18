New Leadership And £550k Investment Set To Transform Historic Sale Pub

Share Post Share Email

Hydes Brewery has announced a major new appointment and a significant investment in one of its oldest pubs, The Old Plough in Ashton on Mersey, as part of its ongoing transformation of community venues across the North West.

Niamh Kenny has been named as new general manager of the popular Sale pub, following a £550,000 refurbishment that is set to enhance its offering to both regulars and new visitors. Niamh, who brings 14 years of hospitality industry experience, previously served as deputy manager at Hydes’ flagship Manchester city centre venue, The Abel Heywood.

Originally acquired by Hydes in 1911, The Old Plough is currently undergoing a full interior refurbishment that includes a redesigned bar area, new seating, local-themed decor, enhanced beer garden and fresh external signage, part of a multi-million pound investment programme by the family-owned brewery and pub retailer.

Niamh, who joined The Old Plough team last year, has already made a notable impact, leading community initiatives and fundraising efforts for local causes such as St Anne’s Hospice. She also participated in the recent Great Manchester Run with colleagues from Hydes, further strengthening ties with the local community.

Niamh said: “This is a significant moment for The Old Plough. We’re not just refreshing the look and feel of the pub, we’re investing in its future at the heart of the Ashton on Mersey community. I’m incredibly excited to take on this new role and to build on the fantastic culture and success we already have here.”

Hydes Managing Director Adam Mayers, praised the appointment, saying: “Niamh is a driven and passionate hospitality leader who embodies everything Hydes stands for, exceptional service, community spirit, and forward-thinking leadership. She’s the ideal person to take The Old Plough to new heights.”

The refurbishment comes as Hydes continues a major modernisation drive across its 40+ pub estate in the North West and North Wales. Having invested over £10 million since 2022, the company plans to continue upgrading both its venues and leadership teams into 2025 and beyond.

Added Adam Mayers: “Pubs like The Old Plough are the heartbeat of local communities. By investing in both our venues and our people, we’re ensuring they remain vibrant, welcoming spaces for generations to come.”