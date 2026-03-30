PCA Highlights the Importance of Professional Advice for Tied Pub Tenants

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The Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) has published a new factsheet and short explainer video emphasising the crucial role independent professional advice plays in helping tied pub tenants, and those negotiating a new tied agreement, make informed business decisions and understand their rights under the Pubs Code.

Tied pubs operate within a unique business model, often involving specific rent assessment processes, pre‑agreement information requirements and legal protections under the Pubs Code. Choosing a professional advisor with experience of the tied pub sector ensures tenants, and those considering taking on a tied pub, receive accurate, relevant guidance that reflects trading realities.

The new factsheet provides practical guidance on why professional advice matters and when tenants should seek it. Alongside the factsheet, the PCA has released a short video summarising the key messages. This digestible format is ideal for those looking for quick, clear information about the value of seeking expert advice.

While professional advice may involve upfront cost, the PCA stresses that being fully informed from the outset can prevent misunderstandings, reduce the likelihood of expensive disputes, and ultimately save money in the long run. Experienced advisors can help tied tenants identify risks early, understand their obligations clearly, and negotiate fair and sustainable terms with their pub company.

The Professional Advisors factsheet explains how an independent professional with sector‑specific experience can help tenants:

Make well‑informed business decisions

Understand and exercise their Pubs Code rights

Prepare sustainable business plans

Negotiate the right rent for their pub

Understand their repair and maintenance responsibilities

Navigate more complex situations, such as assignments, renewals and Market Rent Only (MRO) requests

The factsheet also outlines the types of advice tenants may need and where to find suitably qualified professionals.

The new factsheet forms part of an ever-growing suite of PCA resources designed to support tied tenants. Other factsheets covering topics such as rent, the Market Rent Only (MRO) option and repairs are available on the PCA website.

The Getting advice section of the website also signposts tenants to valuable resources, including the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), which offers its members 30 minutes of free advice from industry and business professionals, and UKHospitality’s supplier directory of professional advisors.

For more information about the Pubs Code and the PCA’s role as regulator, visit: www.pubscodeadjudicator.org.uk