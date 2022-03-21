The CAMRA Podcast Goes ‘on Tour’ this Year

Share Tweet Share Email

The popular CAMRA podcast Pubs. Pints. People. will go on tour this year with Season 5 kicking off in Newcastle on 6 April, boasting a new cast of voices and show format.

The programme will still focus on key topics and trends facing the beer, cider, pubs and clubs sector, however each episode will be ‘hosted’ by a local CAMRA branch in a different area of the country, shining a spotlight on local branch festivals, campaigns and activities across the UK.

In addition, a rotating group of volunteer hosts will join stalwart Clare Phillips on the programme, bringing new voices, ideas and opinions to the programme.

Listeners can expect a new episode to air on the first Wednesday of each month from April to September, allowing the podcast team to link up with branches and sink their teeth into meatier topics. The forthcoming schedule includes:

6 April: “What’s in a bottle?” – the podcast team will head up to Newcastle to look at CAMRA’s new definitions of live beer and cider and sit down with award-winning author Adrian Tierney-Jones to discuss his new title United Kingdom of Beer, which explores 250 of Britain’s best brews found in bottles and cans.

4 May: “Ale & Steam” – we will head to the North Cotswolds ahead of the Ale & Steam Festival to look at the relationship between beer and railways, speaking with beer writer Des De Moor about some of the wonderful breweries and micropubs located under railway arches and the many CAMRA-run festivals taking place at or themed by railways.

1 June: “Celebratory Brews” – ahead of the long bank holiday weekend and the Platinum Jubilee, we will be up in Glasgow looking at some big brews to celebrate with, some interesting facts about the royals and our favourite drinks and of course kick off a Summer of Pub.

7 July: “Beer is for everyone” – in this episode we will be heading down to South Devon to talk through the outcomes of CAMRA’s Inclusivity, Diversity and Equality survey against the backdrop of a year plagued by diversity and equality issues across the beer industry.

3 August: “Theatre of beer” – we will be recording live from the Great British Beer Festival in London looking at the theatre of beer, some of the greatest beer festivals across Britain and the biggest brewers in the beer game.

7 September: “Pub games” – games have been an integral part of pub culture for centuries – in this episode we will be recording from Halifax exploring the relationship between pubs and their games and the impact of games and quizzes have on footfall and revenue.

Podcast producer Katie Wiles says: “The CAMRA podcast has been a huge success since we launched during the first COVID lockdown in April 2020. Now in its third year and operating in an incredibly different environment, we want to travel the country to highlight that our local festivals are back and shine a spotlight on the fantastic work of our local branches in furthering the cause of great beer and pubs across the UK.”

Listeners can tune in each month to discover more great content, news and stories across the beer world via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Acast.

To find out more, visit www.camra.org.uk/podcast/