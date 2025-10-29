The Doors Open To First Box Venue In London

Share Post Share Email

Arc Inspirations has opened the doors to its highly anticipated new venue, BOX Piccadilly. This marks the group’s debut in the South of England, and a major milestone in its national expansion. cated on Shaftesbury Avenue, the £4 million, 7200sqft central London venue, will now transform the sports bar offering in the capital with its signature mantra: Watch, Play, Party.

Spread across three floors, the venue will showcase a packed calendar of live sporting events such as the top NFL games, domestic, European and international football, including Premier League, Champions League and La Liga. Global sports such as Formula 1, rugby and cricket will be available to watch. Throughout November, all the fixtures for the Autumn Internationals 2025 Rugby will be shown.

The team at BOX Piccadilly will be led by General Manager, Christie Carlitos. Having worked in management roles across the capital for brands such as PizzaExpress, Mitchells & Butlers and Be at One venues in Mayfair and the West End, Christie brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge of the London hospitality industry to the role. Most recently, Christie was the General Manager of The Blues Kitchen, in the city.

BOX Piccadilly, General Manager, Christie Carlitos, said:

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role. The team at BOX are extremely talented and committed to delivering the very best experience for our guests.

“Arc Inspirations and the BOX brand have a great reputation across the North and the Midlands, and I’m excited to help build on this now it has launched in London. With the help of the team, we are passionate about creating a space where people feel welcome, are looked after and can watch, play and party.”

Arc Inspirations Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Wolstencroft, said:

“We have officially opened the doors to our new BOX Piccadilly venue. It has been months of hard work from the team to get us to this point, and opening BOX is a very proud moment for our team.”

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Christie as General Manager. Christie knows the London hospitality space inside out and his experience makes him the perfect person for the job. We are now looking forward to delivering a space where Londoners can watch their favourite sports, enjoy some brilliant live music, play games and indulge in a fantastic food and drink menu.”