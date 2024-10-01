Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Straw Bear, Peterborough

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio by acquiring The Straw Bear pub in the Peterborough suburb of Whittlesey.

The traditional wet-led pub dates back to the mid-twentieth century, located in the market town of Whittlesey just six miles east of Peterborough. It will sit within Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate with current managers Kim Howard and Jemma Burgess remaining at the helm.

Kim and Jemma have been running the Straw Bear for several years, they have been key players in contributing to its reputation and have successfully embedded the pub within the community.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented: “We are delighted to welcome Kim, Jemma and the rest of the team as we expand our portfolio with The Straw Bear. The pub has an excellent reputation within the community of Whittlesey, and I am certain that it will continue to thrive with the help of our industry-leading investment and support, for many years to come.”

The traditional-style pub boasts a large bar area with ample seating and is complimented by a large south-facing beer garden.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, David Hill added:

“I am incredibly pleased to be working alongside Kim, Jemma and the team at the Straw Bear, and I am excited to be working alongside them in our new venture. The Straw Bear is an excellent pub that many locals know and love, and I’m excited to see what the future looks like here.”