The Finest British Restaurants to be Unveiled on 28 February 2023

Renowned AA Rosette Awards ceremony will uncover top UK gastronomy gems

The UK’s very best restaurants and hotels who have earnt a prestigious AA Rosette Award for culinary excellence will be announced on 28 February 2023.

The restaurants will receive the iconic porcelain AA plates as a sign of their accomplishment. Those that receive a coveted AA multi-Rosette plate are recognised for the following achievements:

• Three AA Rosettes, which are outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area.

• Four AA Rosettes, which are considered among the top restaurants in the country.

• Five AA Rosettes, which represents the very pinnacle of cooking and shows the venue is among the best restaurants in the world.

Last year, Àclèaf in Devon and Allium at Askham Hall in Cumbria, wonderfully exhibited their individual voices and breathtaking culinary skills, taking home the top two awards with four Rosettes each.

Restaurants can be awarded between 1 and 5 Rosettes. The scheme is a celebration of successful cooking at different levels across the UK, with each Rosette indicating a certain level of culinary excellence and reflecting the stand-out experience diners can expect from the moment they enter the restaurant.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, which operates AA quality assessment schemes, said: “This year we are championing sensational quality, which has been achieved against a backdrop of huge challenges faced by the industry over the past year.”

“It’s truly inspirational to see what 2023’s line-up has accomplished amid the challenges facing hospitality businesses such as industry-wide labour shortages. The highest compliments to the chefs and front of house teams behind these wonderful establishments.”

The awards will place virtually on the 28 February at 3:30pm at RatedTrips.com – tune in to find out which UK restaurants and hotels top the charts with a gastronomic distinction.