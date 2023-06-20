The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione appoints Frederick Forster as Head Chef of 190 Queen’s Gate Restaurant

Share Tweet Share Email

Former National Chef of the Year and TV personality, Frederick Forster, joins The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione taking on the role of Head Chef of the hotel’s F&B outlets including the notable 190 Queen’s Gate Restaurant. With experience working for Raymond Blanc, Gordon Ramsay, Thomas Keller and Pierre Gagnaire, Frederick will marry his style and training of both classic and modern cuisine to offer a new vibe to the menu.

Frederick has built his reputation working in restaurants around the globe including Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Michel Roux Jnr’s Le Gavroche, Gordon Ramsay’s L’Aubergine and three Michelin starred La Côte d’Or at the Sandy Lane Hotel, Barbados.

Having trained under the eyes of Pierre Gagnaire as a Roux Scholar before receiving numerous awards including Chef of the Year 2011 and Master of Culinary Arts 2013, Frederick’s experience has shaped his style to highlight fresh and seasonal British produce cooked simply and elegantly.

Known for his professional Chef appearances on TV, he made his name on “Beat The Chef” and has since gone on to build a successful TV career appearing on “Steph’s Packed Lunch”, “Saturday Kitchen” and “Celebrity MasterChef” in 2022 to set a challenge for the contestants to create one of his dishes.

Commenting on his appointment, Frederick says: “I am delighted to join The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione and its 190 Queen’s Gate Restaurant as new Head Chef. With the Hotel’s outstanding record for incredible cooking and conviviality, I look forward to further enhancing its reputation and curating dishes that will celebrate the best of the local ingredients that we have here in the UK.”

Thomas Orchard, Complex General Manager, comments, “Everyone at The Gore London – Starhotels Collezione is extremely excited to have Frederick on board. His appointment as our Head Chef will only further enhance the Hotel’s reputation for showcasing the very best cuisine. We look forward to welcoming guests back to the restaurant as it opens this month, to try Frederick’s inspired and delicious dishes.”