Rural Aberdeenshire Inn Celebrates Prestigious North East Of Scotland Young Chef Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

Aberdeenshire hotel and restaurant Kildrummy Inn is celebrating further success following the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The inn’s rising culinary talent, Jay Dickson, was named Young Chef of the Year, impressing judges with his creativity, technical skill and understanding of flavour. Jay, aged 22, has been training under chef-patron David Littlewood and head chef Alex Hay and is already establishing a reputation as one to watch in Scotland’s hospitality sector.

In addition to Jay’s individual accolade, Kildrummy Inn also secured second place in the Restaurant of the Year category – a remarkable achievement for the independently owned inn, which continues to gain national and regional recognition for its commitment to local sourcing, seasonal cooking and relaxed fine dining.

The news marks another high point in what has been an exceptional year for Kildrummy Inn. In 2024, the inn was named Scottish AA Inn of the Year, won Best Hotel Experience at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, and was listed in The Sunday Times as one of the Top Ten Pubs in the UK. The restaurant holds two AA Rosettes, is featured in the Michelin Guide.

David Littlewood says:

“We’re incredibly proud of Jay and all that he has achieved — this award shows his hard work, talent and dedication. To also be recognised in the Restaurant of the Year category is a huge honour for the whole team. We are a small operation, but one with huge heart and ambition, and it means a great deal to see that reflected in such respected industry awards.”