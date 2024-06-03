The King Supports Pub Is The Hub With Donation To Support Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub is The Hub has welcomed a donation from His Majesty The King to help independent publicans support local services and activities for communities in rural areas.

The donation will help the Community Services Fund which advises publicans to diversify their services. This can be anything from supporting a rural pub to opening a local community café, an allotment, a play area, library or village store.

Pub is The Hub was founded by His Majesty The King, when he was The Prince of Wales in 2001. Over the past 23 years Pub is The Hub has been able to help hundreds of pubs to diversify, with many receiving both advisory and financial support through its Community Services Fund.

Pub is The Hub’s future vision is to help 1,000 more pubs diversify over the next three years.

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden said:

“We would like to thank The King for this donation and all the support for Pub is The Hub since its formation. The King has always been a supporter of the local role of the British pub.”

He added: “We know there are still many more pubs, publicans and rural communities that would benefit from the help and support from Pub is The Hub. Pubs and publicans are vital to rural communities adding real social value and being part of the glue that binds local areas together.”