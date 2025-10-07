The Malone Unveils A New Era Of Boutique Luxury In South Belfast

Share Post Share Email

One of Belfast’s most distinctive Hotels, The Malone, is preparing to unveil a transformation as it marks 35 years of heritage in the city’s most exclusive quarter.

Following an ambitious 18-month refurbishment, the hotel will emerge in February 2026 as a 103-bedroom four-star boutique destination — redefining its reputation and scale for both loyal guests and new visitors alike.

An 18-month refurbishment has so far seen the rooms, bar and restaurant transformed, with the final phase set to complete early next year. Following on from this series of impressive renovations, the hotel will emerge in February 2026 as a 103-bedroom four-star boutique destination — redefining its reputation and scale for both loyal guests and new visitors alike.

“This is the most exciting chapter yet in The Malone’s story,” said Director Gareth Macklin. “We’ve always been proud of our heritage and our people, but this transformation takes everything to a new level. We’re looking forward to welcoming back familiar faces and introducing a whole new audience to the scale, style, and service of The Malone.”

To ensure this next chapter reaches its full potential, The Malone has partnered with independent UK hotel management company Focus Hotels. Boasting a portfolio spanning high-quality boutique and branded hotels nationwide, this new partnership brings together two companies with a shared vision for outstanding service.

The final reveal is set for February 2026, when The Malone will host a major celebration to mark the completion of this landmark project and the beginning of its next chapter in Belfast’s hospitality story.