World Steak Challenge Hands Out 304 Medals At 2025 Judging

A total of 304 medals have been awarded at this year’s World Steak Challenge, which recognises the best quality meat across the globe. The full list can be found here.

Of the total, 112 were gold medals, 109 steaks were given silver medals and 73 steaks bronze medals following an extensive judging process held earlier this month in Amsterdam.

Australia once again took home the most gold medals, with 25 steaks from the country awarded the accolade, the most awarded to any country, closely followed by Ireland, with 24 steaks from the country awarded a gold medal. Overall, Ireland had the greatest medal haul with 68 steaks awarded either a gold, silver or bronze award, ahead of Australia with 40 medals and Argentina with 29 medals.

Now in its eleventh year, the World Steak Challenge is partnered by Bord Bia, Synergy Grills and Vlees & Co Steakhouse in Amsterdam.

All winners, including those of the Company Awards, which celebrate the best producers in the Small and Large company categories, will be announced at a special dinner being held at London’s Smith & Wollensky on 10 November. One steak will also be named overall winner and World’s Best Steak at the event.

Judging for this year’s World Steak Challenge took place at premium steakhouse Vlees & Co in Amsterdam. More than 500 steaks were cooked on grills supplied by Synergy Grill and judged blind by a carefully selected judging panel of more than 60 experts.

Judges included Richie Wilson, culinary director of FIRE Steakhouse & Bar; Ioannis Grammenos, executive chef and Meatologist of Heliot Steak House in London; Katie Doherty, CEO at the International Meat Trade Association; butcher and food writer Jessica Wragg; executive chef Luciana Berry, Fred Smith, head of beef at Flat Iron; and foodie Dimas Ramadhan.

“The World Steak Challenge celebrates beef farming on a global scale, and brings together experts, chefs, restaurateurs and trade bodies from across the globe to sample the best steaks that the world of beef has to offer,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant. “It’s an incredible feat to bring together so much expertise under one roof to ensure the judging is of the highest calibre.

“Congratulations to every producer that receives a medal at this year’s event.”