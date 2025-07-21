The Old Plough Reopens Following £550k Transformation

Share Post Share Email

The Old Plough in Ashton on Mersey has officially reopened its doors following an extensive £550k refurbishment, as part of a major ongoing investment programme by Salford-based brewer and pub retailer, Hydes.

The transformation of the popular community pub marks the latest phase in Hydes’ multi-million pound investment strategy, which will see substantial refurbishments at venues this year.

Now welcoming customers again, The Old Plough has been given a new lease of life following a comprehensive renovation. The project has delivered a fully redesigned interior featuring new seating, a fresh decor scheme with local character, an expanded and reconfigured bar area, upgraded signage and a revitalised beer garden.

General Manager Niamh Kenny, who recently took the helm after progressing from deputy manager, is thrilled to welcome regulars and new visitors back. She said: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening the doors to the new-look Plough. It’s been at the heart of this community for decades and now it’s been brought right up to date, while keeping the charm and character people know and love. The beer garden is unrecognisable and the revamped interior is already proving a big hit. We’ve had amazing feedback from our first customers back through the doors and we can’t wait to build on that throughout the summer.”

Originally acquired by Hydes in 1911, the Old Plough remains one of the brewery’s most popular sites and a key fixture in the village. The latest investment reflects Hydes’ commitment to continually evolving its estate, both for the benefit of customers and for long-term business growth.

Adam Mayers, Managing Director of Hydes, added:

“We’re delighted to see The Old Plough open again and looking better than ever. It’s a fantastic community pub with a loyal customer base and this refurbishment really sets it up for the future. This investment is part of a wider programme that is seeing significant capital committed to sites across our estate. We want our pubs to be the very best they can be, and that means investing in people, quality environments and the overall customer experience.”