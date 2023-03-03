The Restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin Glasgow has Been Awarded 3 AA Rosettes

Share Tweet Share Email

The Restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin Glasgow is proud to announce it has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes, recognising it as an outstanding restaurant that demands recognition well beyond its local area.

The Restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin Glasgow is the only establishment in Scotland to be recognised in the February 2023 AA Rosette Awards announcement, and one of only 14 accredited with 3 AA Rosettes nationwide.

Head Chef Gary Townsend says:

“Achieving 3 AA rosettes is something we are extremely proud of. It’s recognition for all the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the team at One Devonshire Gardens and means even more considering the past few years of industry struggles. It’s always been my personal aim to achieve this award at One Devonshire and I’m absolutely delighted we are now on par with some of the best restaurants in the UK.”

David Barkley, General Manager of One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin Glasgow adds:

“We are extremely proud of Gary and his team for achieving 3 AA Rosettes for the Restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens. The kitchen brigade has worked tirelessly, with this goal at the forefront of their ambitions. To by recognised by AA is a fantastic boost for the whole hotel”.

Barkley adds: “It goes without saying that the past couple of years have been extremely challenging, but Gary and his team have remained focused on delivering exceptional food with great. We look forward to continuing to push our standards in the coming year and ensure that our guests can enjoy the special experience that we offer here at One Devonshire Gardens.”